M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 9,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 32,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 219,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,211. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

