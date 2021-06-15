National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.71.

CWB stock traded up C$0.58 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.95. 195,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,823. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

