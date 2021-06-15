Cormark Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$5.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.52.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.50. 950,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,609. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$846.51 million and a PE ratio of -47.37.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

