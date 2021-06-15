Northern Trust Corp Has $2.55 Billion Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,222,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Accenture worth $2,547,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,687,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.79. 26,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,337. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective (up previously from $313.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

