M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.06. 800,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,429,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

