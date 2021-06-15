SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.
Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. 4,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,589. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.11.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
