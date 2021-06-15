Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post sales of $94.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.49 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $474.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FRO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 82.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

