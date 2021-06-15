Brokerages Expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Mesoblast reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of MESO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,606. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 17.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

