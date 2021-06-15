API3 Price Reaches $2.98 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $41.26 million and $8.54 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $2.98 or 0.00007373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.00781870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.33 or 0.07873909 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

