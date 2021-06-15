$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

GSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

GSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $729.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

