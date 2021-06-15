Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snam in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$5.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

