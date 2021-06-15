Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.16. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

