Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $33.39 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $11.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,515.28. 25,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,797. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,357.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,528.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

