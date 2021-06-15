Security National Bank of SO Dak Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NKE stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.28. The company had a trading volume of 181,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,985. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

