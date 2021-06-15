Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $273.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amedisys ended the first quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss amid the post-pandemic recovery across the United States. Amedisys’ first-quarter revenues improved year over year led by an impressive performance by the company’s Hospice and Home Health division. The first-quarter growth demonstrated strong contribution from acquisitions like Asana and AseraCare. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging as well. The raised financial guidance for 2021 is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Amedisys has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the year-over-year decline in Personal Care revenues as well as escalating costs and expenses are worrying. Reimbursement headwinds and stiff competition are other concerns.”

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $10.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,486. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $167.38 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.