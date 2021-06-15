Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,396 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 10.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 137,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,554,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

