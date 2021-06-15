Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

V stock opened at $234.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.73. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

