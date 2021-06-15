Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Billion Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Philip Morris International worth $2,241,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,971,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.52. 26,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

