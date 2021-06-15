thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,126,100 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the May 13th total of 1,898,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,907.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 60.91% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.