Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

