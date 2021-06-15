VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VPRB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids under the Helium brand.

