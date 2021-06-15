Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $190,181.04 and $79,909.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,608 coins and its circulating supply is 391,360 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

