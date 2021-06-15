Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.74 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Flow has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $517.62 million and $33.74 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $12.20 or 0.00030299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00150279 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00182930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.00984170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,319.64 or 1.00138625 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

