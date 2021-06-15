Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $32.97 million and approximately $226,243.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00004660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00062663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00778972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.36 or 0.07856590 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

