Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 11,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.