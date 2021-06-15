Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLTZY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

