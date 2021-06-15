Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Target Price at $17.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CROMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$14.13 during midday trading on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

