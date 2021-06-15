Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,558,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.91. 150,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,702. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $391.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

