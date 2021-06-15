Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,784% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,302.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,273 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 177,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,004. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.37.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

