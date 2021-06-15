4,004 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,555,941. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $231.47 and a fifty-two week high of $344.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

