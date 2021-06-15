ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 119,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.