ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million.
Several brokerages have commented on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.
CHPT traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 119,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $49.48.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
