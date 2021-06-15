Glenview Trust Co Has $17.70 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.55. 854,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,429,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.