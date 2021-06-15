Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives $67.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ATEX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. QVT Financial LP increased its position in Anterix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Anterix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $49.93. 1,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

