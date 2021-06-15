Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 6,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.