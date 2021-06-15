Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 6,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Goldsource Mines
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.