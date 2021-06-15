Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.50

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 198.60 ($2.59), with a volume of 777300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.40 ($2.57).

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.76 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Jon Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

