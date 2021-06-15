Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 75,253 shares.The stock last traded at $114.13 and had previously closed at $114.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

