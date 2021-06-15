Patron Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $4,626.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00779103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00084834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.85 or 0.07857191 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

