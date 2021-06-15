Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $21,478.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00335845 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00145850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00205273 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002769 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,246,325 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

