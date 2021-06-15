Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 13th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of GSHHY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 15,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. Guangshen Railway has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $681.04 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

