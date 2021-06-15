Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 13th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of GSHHY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 15,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. Guangshen Railway has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $681.04 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

