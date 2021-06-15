American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $165.30. 116,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.16. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.