Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.57. The stock had a trading volume of 112,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.