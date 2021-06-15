Rede Wealth LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

