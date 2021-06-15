Cerity Partners LLC Has $33.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $7.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,519.14. 18,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,797. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,357.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,528.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

