TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

