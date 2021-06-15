Short Interest in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Decreases By 29.0%

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 13th total of 342,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,666.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,173 shares of company stock valued at $48,843 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Image Sensing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Image Sensing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISNS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 156,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,896. The company has a market cap of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54. Image Sensing Systems has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

