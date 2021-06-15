HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.82 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $37.82 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,053.17 or 0.99952248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00347403 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00428415 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.40 or 0.00824511 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003311 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

