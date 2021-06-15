Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,123. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

