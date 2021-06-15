Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Acquires A$55,394.64 in Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) insider Rt Hon Simon English purchased 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$54.58 ($38.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,394.64 ($39,567.60).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

