InsurAce Hits Market Capitalization of $16.88 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. InsurAce has a market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InsurAce has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00150350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00182672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00978964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,181.23 or 0.99986300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

