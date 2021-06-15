Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

